Grassroots advocate for Bryan Acheampong as running mate for Bawumia

The emerging consensus from the group and party faithful is that Acheampong and Bawumia would form a formidable team capable of 'Breaking the 8' and steering the nation towards a more prosperous future.

The recent success of the NPP's presidential primary underscores the importance of selecting a capable running mate for Bawumia to ensure a victorious outcome against the NDC.

Party supporters are of the view that Bryan's commitment to the party and his hands-on approach to public service make him the perfect fit to lead the NPP to victory.

Speaking to the media, group leader Adwoa Saah, said the grassroots members appreciate Acheampong's people-centered governance style, highlighting his accessibility to constituents and dedication to addressing their concerns as unparalleled qualities that set him apart. “We are confident he would be the ideal person to join hands with Dr. Bawumia for the aspirations of Ghanaians”, she noted.

"Most of the NPP grassroots are calling for Hon. Bryan Acheampong to be the running mate for Bawumia due to his firm, transparent, and honest way of dealing with issues; for this reason, we are solidly supporting him," she added.

Some constituents also pointed out that Hon. Acheampong's grasp of national security seamlessly aligns with Bawumia's knowledge of fiscal policy. This synergy, they believe, creates a well-rounded team equipped to navigate the challenges currently facing the nation.