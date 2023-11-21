ADVERTISEMENT
Grassroots advocate for Bryan Acheampong as running mate for Bawumia

Evans Annang

A group calling itself ‘TIME FOR BRYAN’ made up of hundreds of traders in the Eastern Region have declared their support for the Member of Parliament for the Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong, as the best candidate to team up with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bryan Acheampong
Bryan Acheampong

The group, which has many of its members as NPP sympathizers’, believes the Abetifi Member of Parliament is the best person to be the running mate for the NPP to retain power in the 2024 polls.

The emerging consensus from the group and party faithful is that Acheampong and Bawumia would form a formidable team capable of 'Breaking the 8' and steering the nation towards a more prosperous future.

The recent success of the NPP's presidential primary underscores the importance of selecting a capable running mate for Bawumia to ensure a victorious outcome against the NDC.

Bryan Acheampong
Bryan Acheampong Pulse Ghana
Party supporters are of the view that Bryan's commitment to the party and his hands-on approach to public service make him the perfect fit to lead the NPP to victory.

Speaking to the media, group leader Adwoa Saah, said the grassroots members appreciate Acheampong's people-centered governance style, highlighting his accessibility to constituents and dedication to addressing their concerns as unparalleled qualities that set him apart. “We are confident he would be the ideal person to join hands with Dr. Bawumia for the aspirations of Ghanaians”, she noted.

"Most of the NPP grassroots are calling for Hon. Bryan Acheampong to be the running mate for Bawumia due to his firm, transparent, and honest way of dealing with issues; for this reason, we are solidly supporting him," she added.

Some constituents also pointed out that Hon. Acheampong's grasp of national security seamlessly aligns with Bawumia's knowledge of fiscal policy. This synergy, they believe, creates a well-rounded team equipped to navigate the challenges currently facing the nation.

Observers anticipate that the collaborative efforts of Acheampong and Bawumia will usher Ghana into a new era marked by growth and development. As the political landscape evolves, the spotlight remains on the NPP's strategic choice for a running mate, a decision seen as pivotal in determining the party's success in the upcoming elections.

