Their demand follows a survey conducted by the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana which indicated that 49.5% parliamentarians risk losing their parliamentary seat due to poor performance.

NPP MPs

In the three regions where NPP has its highest number of seats, the support for the incumbents was lower: Ashanti-44 seats (45.8 per cent), Eastern-27 seats (42.3 per cent) and Greater Accra-21 seats (31.3 per cent).

In four regions, more than 10 per cent were undecided: Upper East (10.1 per cent), Greater Accra (10.5 per cent), Western North (16.3 per cent) and North East (17.6 per cent).

Pressure group demands

The group in a statement issued on Thursday, 13 June 2019 and signed by the president of the group, Eric Darko, said it has "read a report on survey conducted by the political Science Department of University of Ghana, Legon" and that as a group, it "felt sad though it was not surprised with the outcome."

According to the group, it is disappointed at George Andah scored 12 per cent and stated that it "literally means that electorates in Awutu Senya West do not want to see his face on the ballot paper come 2020."

The group, therefore, suggested that he [Andah] "steps down as MP to enable us to choose a new MP who will work hard to change the fate of Awutu Senya West electorates."

The group added: "the survey reaffirms the complaints of Awutu Senya West electorates who said our MP's performance is abysmal and they can't wait to change him come 2020, therefore, it will be very honourable for Hon. George Nenyi Andah to step down for someone to take over for the next one and half year so we can see some developments in our constituency."

The statement stated that the MP has not "only failed us but has disgraced Awutu Senya West because he has just told the world that we made a wrong choice and we promise that this mistake will not happen again come 2020."

The Patriots also stated that they needed an "apology" from George Andah for "failing and disgracing us to the world."