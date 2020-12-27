The group in its petition to the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany, The Peoples Republic of China, the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary called on them to withhold any support to the government of Ghana until the disputes around the 2020 elections are resolved.

The pro-democracy group stated that the Electoral Commission's (EC) declaration of results in the just-ended elections constitutes a subversion of the will of the people.

It added that the government used forces in brutalising ordinary citizens during the elections which were plans to rig the elections leading to the death of unarmed civilians who went to exercise their fundamental human rights.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the December 7, 2020, general elections conducted by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) as "transparent, free, fair, credible and safe".

He said Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy to the world after remaining united following the polls.

"We in Ghana have a good reason to be thankful to God for how far he has brought".

"Our nation is united and at peace.

"We continue to be a beacon of democracy to the world, having conducted a transparent, free, fair, credible, and safe election," the President said in a message to Ghanaians.