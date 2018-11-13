Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Hanna Bissiw declares support for Mahama, Asiedu Nketia

Hanna Bissiw said Mahama and Asiedu Nketia are the surest bet for the NDC to win the 2020 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) internal polls on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, the National Women's Organiser Dr Hannah Bissiw has declared her support for former President John Mahama and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

She said Mahama and Asiedu Nketia are the surest bet for the NDC to win the 2020 elections.

According to her, she respect all the presidential candidates, but in her view, Mahama is the best bet.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, she said "I respect all the presidential candidates, but In view of the situation currently, John Mahama is our best bet.

play

 

READ MORE: Joblessness is on the increase under Nana Addo - Hannah Bissiw

"We have wonderful people representing the NDC. Before I became the Women’s Organiser, I openly declared my support for John Mahama  and General Mosquito.  It is in the right of Asiedu Nketia to support John Mahama."

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC slam Nana Addo’s ‘my appointees are clean’ claim NDC slam Nana Addo’s ‘my appointees are clean’ claim
Mahama promises to regulate galamsey when voted back to power Mahama promises to regulate galamsey when voted back to power
We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo
‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public ‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public
Parliament: Speaker to name and shame MPs who are always late Parliament: Speaker to name and shame MPs who are always late
Court fines Charlotte Osei GHC8,000 Court fines Charlotte Osei GHC8,000

Recommended Videos

We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia
No serious evidence against my appointees so far – Nana Addo No serious evidence against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy



Related Articles

NDC slam Nana Addo’s ‘my appointees are clean’ claim
Mahama promises to regulate galamsey when voted back to power
We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo
‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public
Parliament: Speaker to name and shame MPs who are always late
Court fines Charlotte Osei GHC8,000
John Mahama starts Ashanti Regional campaign tour
My office ‘almost hopeless’ to fight corruption – Martin Amidu laments
Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers preserved for posterity
I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says

Politics

President John Mahama
John Mahama starts Ashanti Regional campaign tour
My office ‘almost hopeless’ to fight corruption – Martin Amidu laments
Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers preserved for posterity
I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says
X
Advertisement