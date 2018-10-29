Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as "idiots" - Mahama

Mahama has advised the NPP government to stop the hypocrisy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians for deceiving them.

His comments come at the back of the latter who said his government will keep borrowing money to put up projects he described as "assets" to pay back those loans.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum, in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Nana Addo said "We will borrow money; everybody borrows money. The United States of America is one of the biggest debtors in the world. So borrowing money is not necessarily a betrayal of the concept of independence. The key for us in borrowing money is that we borrow money to create assets that will allow us to pay the money back. That is the key…If we borrow the money and use it properly it is an asset for us in expanding our economy and infrastructure."

READ MORE: Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes

He said there is no contradiction between Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and the government borrowing.

He emphasized that there is nothing wrong with borrowing.

Mahama, addressing delegates of the Trobu constituency as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, he advised the NPP government to stop the hypocrisy.

Mahama said "When we criticise them [NPP], they don't understand. The problem is not that something is bad, nobody ever said borrowing is bad. When we were in government, we didn’t say borrowing is bad, you borrow to invest in assets and everyone knows that, and when we were in government, we borrowed to invest in assets, we built hospitals, we built roads, we built interchanges, we extended electricity, we provided water, we expanded the port, we did all these projects, it was they [NPP], who said borrowing is bad."

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

 

"So, when Ghanaians are criticising you today, it is because of what you said in the past, it is the hypocrisy that Ghanaians are angry with, and we’ve all your quotations about borrowing. You said: 'Any idiot can borrow'. That's what you said. And said: 'The money is here, we don't need to borrow to develop Ghana’. And today, if you have turned around and you see that you can borrow and invest in assets, you have to apologise to Ghanaians, and say: ‘We are sorry, we didn’t know, now we know, we'll borrow'.

READ MORE: Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms

play

 

"But when you behave as if we are idiots, we don’t remember what you said and you say: 'We'll borrow because even the U.S.A is borrowing, of course, U.S. is borrowing, and so what? So, it is the hypocrisy of this government that is annoying Ghanaians and not that we don’t understand that you must borrow but you must not also over-borrow," he stressed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

"Stop worshiping politicians and demand accountability" "Stop worshiping politicians and demand accountability"
Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes
NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with women NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with women
Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after polls Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after polls
John Mahama begins Greater Accra Regional tour John Mahama begins Greater Accra Regional tour
Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms

Recommended Videos

Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes
Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana
NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed familybullet
2 Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congressbullet
3 Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addobullet
4 Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxesbullet
5 George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiserbullet
6 Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiserbullet
7 Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects...bullet
8 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC...bullet
9 NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with womenbullet
10 NPP Delegates Conference Freddie Blay elected national...bullet

Related Articles

NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with women
Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes
Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after polls
John Mahama begins Greater Accra Regional tour
Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms
Even the US borrows money so we won't stop borrowing- Akufo-Addo
Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxes
Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak
Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE
Wontumi can't stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - Yamin

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet

Politics

Creating new regions won’t guarantee development – Sam George
NDC on right path to victory in 2020 – John Mahama
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South; Dr Clement Apaak
Blame Akufo-Addo for the current economic hardships - Clement Apaak
Kpando NPP in turmoil as executives demand removal of MCE
X
Advertisement