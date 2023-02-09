Haruna Iddrisu rejects Collins Dauda's seat in Parliament

He said "Mr. Speaker, forgive me that I have to assume your chair, there was whether I should take over from or yours and I have told them that honourable Collins Dauda is senior by age and a senior even to this house. So, I will not fit into his chair as somebody who is well-trained from home."

He further stated that "So, any other chair Mr. speaker acceptable to me, I am still the elected member of parliament for Tamale South."

But former Deputy Majority Leader James Klutse Avedzi has accepted the seat of his successor Armah Kofi Buah.

Earlier, the former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak also accepted the reshuffle of the front bench of the NDC.