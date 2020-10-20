According to him, dragging the election management body to court is a waste of time and resources.

In an interview on TV3, the leader of the APC said "going to court is a waste of time."

On October 19, 2020, the EC disqualified two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People's Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP), from contesting the 2020 presidential elections.

Presidential candidates disqualified

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensah, factors which led to the disqualification of the five candidates include IT issues, similar handwriting, and signatures, fake signatures, supporters from the same districts, incomplete data among others.

She said the case has been reported to the police CID for investigations.

She stated that their filing fees of GH¢100,000 will, however, be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, twelve presidential candidates have sailed through to contest in the elections.

Here is the full list of the 12 candidates:

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP

John Dramani Mahama – NDC

Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP

Akua Donkor – GFP

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP

Hassan Ayariga – APC

Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG

David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC