He described Charlotte Osei as a disaster to the democracy of Ghana.

"I will say she shouldn’t be too partisan; she should be nonpartisan; she should come out with reforms that will change the course of our political landscape because Charlotte [Osei] was a disaster. Charlotte didn’t do well," Ayariga said.

Speaking on the personality of Mrs Jean Mensa as the EC boss, he said Ghanaians should allow to do her job because "I think that she is a very good."

He stated that when the "room was given for ladies to perform", Mrs Osei "abused that power, and for me, I'm not happy with her utterances and her level of arrogance when she was EC Chair".

Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei sacked

Charlotte Osei and two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – from the post following a recommendation by a committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Allegations of fraud and malfeasance were brought against them, following which the Chief Justice established a prima facie case against them.

The committee cited misbehavior and incompetence as reasons for the dismissal, pursuant to Article 146(4) of the Constitution.

The Committee concluded that Charlotte Osei blatantly breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts in her three-year period at the helm of affairs, prior to the 2016 elections.

Hassan Ayariga reacts

Following the appointment of Jean Mensa as the Chairperson of the election management body, the opposition party described her as a puppet of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a move by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rig the 2020 elections.

Hassan Ayariga advised Mrs Mensa not to kowtow to the NPP.

Leader and founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

"Now, you have an EC Chair and probably she is different, we’re praying hard that she'll be totally different from what we had in the past and will make sure that going forward, Ghana first than any political party even though she was appointed by the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo but she’ll work for Ghana and not the President, not for any political party.

"She should use the laws of Ghana to guide her in her role as the boss of the EC and to make changes and corrections and reforms that will transform the EC to make it free, fair and peaceful," he said on Accra-based Class FM.