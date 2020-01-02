As the country prepared to move toward constitutional rule, the major concern of Ghanaians was how to ensure a relatively smooth and peaceful democratic transition.

Ghana has a multi-party system, however, there are two dominant political parties (NDC and NPP), with extreme difficulty for anybody to achieve electoral success under the banner of any other party.

The country has been governed by only two political parties, NPP and NDC in a political musical chair that has lasted 27 years and counting.

Ghana is considered the beacon of democracy in Africa with peaceful turnovers of power and no experience of widespread electoral violence.

There are 26 registered political parties on the list of the Electoral Commission of Ghana under the Fourth Republic.

These are the Convention People's Party (CPP), People's National Convention (PNC), Democratic People's Party (DPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), EGLE party, Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), United Movement Ghana (UMG), Ghana Democratic-Republican Party (GDRP), Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD).

Others are National Reform Party (NRP), United Renaissance Party (URP), New Vision Party (NVP), United Love Party (ULP), United Development System Party (UDSP), Independent People's Party (IPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Yes People's Party (YPP), United Front Party (URP), United People's Party (UPP), Transformation Party, Popular Change Party (PCP) and All People's Congress (APC), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and Power Unity Party (PUP).

The Constitution stipulates that all political parties must have at least offices in two-thirds in all 216 districts in the country.

Also, political parties are required to have a functional office per Article 55 and 56 of the 1992 Constitution and the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provide the main legal framework for the formation and operation of parties in the country.

The law requires all political parties to operate functional national and regional offices.

It is clear that some of these parties only surface when it is time for the election and this shows how useless they are when elections are over.

Even in the name of democracy, should Ghanaians allow the 26 and more presidential and parliamentary candidates on the ballot paper in the December polls?

This to me is incredible because some of the political parties don't match to the standard of forming a (kitchen) cabinet in their party not to talk about governing over 30 million Ghanaians.