The trio, including former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Alhassan, COP Kofi Boakye, and retired Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) COP Bright Oduro, have been actively engaging in nationwide campaign events in support of Mahama's bid for the presidency in the 2024 elections.
Here are 3 retired police commissioners who have joined Mahama's campaign
The political landscape in Ghana has witnessed an unexpected twist as three distinguished retired police officers, celebrated for their roles in combating crime, have officially joined the campaign team of former President John Dramani Mahama.
Recommended articles
These former top brass officers were notably present during the 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi and the ongoing 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Eastern region, showcasing their commitment to Mahama's vision for the country.
COP Kofi Boakye: Trusted Ally and Potential Running Mate?
Widely known as Commander One, COP Kofi Boakye has cultivated a close relationship with John Mahama, sparking speculation about his potential role as the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate. Boakye, who previously served as the head of the Ghana Police Service’s Legal and Prosecution Division, is revered as one of the nation's most popular and respected senior police officers. His leadership was pivotal in high-profile crime-fighting efforts, including the successful capture of notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi in 2005.
Former IGP Mohammed Alhassan: A Distinguished Advocate for Mahama
Former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Alhassan, who received national honours in 2013, has thrown his full support behind Mahama's presidential aspirations. Alhassan was among the distinguished individuals honoured by President Mahama in 2013 for his exceptional service to the nation.
COP Bright Oduro (Rtd): Championing Political Awareness in Police Promotions
Retired COP Bright Oduro, the former Director General of the CID, openly endorses Mahama's candidacy. Despite facing controversies and being relieved of his position in 2017, Oduro has been vocal about the political influence in police promotions. He argued that promotions within the police force, from Assistant Commissioner of Police to the Inspector-General of Police, inherently involve political considerations due to the final approval by the president and recommendations made by the Police Council.
The addition of these seasoned retired police officers to Mahama's campaign team provides a unique perspective and emphasizes the diverse support behind Mahama's bid for the presidency in 2024. Their presence signifies a strategic move to garner backing from the security sector, highlighting Mahama's commitment to building a coalition that spans various sectors of society.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh