Here are 3 retired police commissioners who have joined Mahama's campaign

These former top brass officers were notably present during the 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi and the ongoing 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Eastern region, showcasing their commitment to Mahama's vision for the country.

COP Kofi Boakye: Trusted Ally and Potential Running Mate?

Widely known as Commander One, COP Kofi Boakye has cultivated a close relationship with John Mahama, sparking speculation about his potential role as the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate. Boakye, who previously served as the head of the Ghana Police Service’s Legal and Prosecution Division, is revered as one of the nation's most popular and respected senior police officers. His leadership was pivotal in high-profile crime-fighting efforts, including the successful capture of notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi in 2005.

Former IGP Mohammed Alhassan: A Distinguished Advocate for Mahama

Former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Alhassan, who received national honours in 2013, has thrown his full support behind Mahama's presidential aspirations. Alhassan was among the distinguished individuals honoured by President Mahama in 2013 for his exceptional service to the nation.

COP Bright Oduro (Rtd): Championing Political Awareness in Police Promotions

Retired COP Bright Oduro, the former Director General of the CID, openly endorses Mahama's candidacy. Despite facing controversies and being relieved of his position in 2017, Oduro has been vocal about the political influence in police promotions. He argued that promotions within the police force, from Assistant Commissioner of Police to the Inspector-General of Police, inherently involve political considerations due to the final approval by the president and recommendations made by the Police Council.