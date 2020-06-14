This has come as a shock to many as the Health Minister is said to have denied reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The minister was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (June 9, 2020) and is “in a stable condition”.

Sources indicate that the Minister contracted the virus after his wife and son were both admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of UGMC.

But his wife has denied reports that she has contracted the virus.

The Ministry of Health corroborated the information as checks suggest that Mr Agyeman Manu has taken a few days of.

In his 11th update to the country on COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo said “we wish our hardworking minister for health a speedy recovery. He contracted the virus in the line of his work and he is stable condition.”

Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to this development