Here are the 5 youngest Presidents in Africa

In this listicle, we spotlight the five youngest presidents in Africa, exploring their paths to power, their policies, and how they are redefining leadership on the continent.

1. Ibrahim Traore - Burkina Faso

Age at Inauguration: 36

Term: 2022 - to present

Ibrahim Traoré, Président du Burkina Faso Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Ibrahim Traoré is Burkina Faso's president, ascending to power at 36 years old after a coup on September 30, 2022. As a military officer, his leadership marks him as Africa’s and the world's youngest currently-serving leader​

2. President Mokgweetsi Masisi - Botswana

Age at Inauguration: 55

Term: 2018 - Present

Key Achievements: Masisi's presidency focuses on diversifying Botswana's diamond-dependent economy, improving education, and increasing employment rates among the youth.

AFP

His leadership is marked by efforts to bolster the country's tourism sector and conservation efforts, particularly in protecting its elephant population.

3. Abiy Ahmed - Ethopia

Age at Inauguration: 47

Term: 2018 - to present

Pulse Nigeria

Abiy Ahmed, born on August 15, 1976, in Beshasha, Ethiopia, became the country's prime minister on April 2, 2018. Before entering politics, he joined the armed struggle at 15 and later served as a military intelligence officer. He holds a degree in Computer Engineering, an MBA, an MA in Leadership, a Diploma in Cryptology, and a PhD in Peace & Security. Married to Zinash Tayachew, they have four children. Abiy's ascent to power has been significant for Ethiopia, marking him as one of the youngest leaders in Africa​

4. President Faure Gnassingbé - Togo

Age at Inauguration: 39

Term: 2005 - Present

Key Achievements: Taking office after his father's death, Gnassingbé has focused on political stability and economic reforms. His tenure has seen improvements in infrastructural development and a push towards digitization of the economy. However, his presidency has also faced criticism and calls for democratic reforms.

5. Andry Rajoelina - Madagascar

Age at Inauguration: 47

Term: 2019 - Present