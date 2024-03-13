Here are the major scandals Ablakwa exposed about Nana Addo-led NPP gov't

His relentless pursuit of truth prompted a period of reflection and reform within the NPP.

Here are the exposé by Ablakwa.

Ablakwa challenges $48m spent on All African Games

Ablakwa has expressed reservations about the financial arrangements for the 13th All African Games, citing a US$48 million allocation for operational expenses from March 5 to 23, 2024, in Accra.

He raised concerns over financial plans, highlighting a pattern of extravagance, including a US$8.5 million allocation for the AFCON budget.

The US$48 million for operational expenses adds to the US$195 million (GH¢2.4 billion) invested in game infrastructural developments, raising worries amid Ghana's economic challenges and IMF reliance.

Ablakwa's analysis of a February 13, 2024, letter from LOC Executive Chairman Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare outlines a significant spending breakdown.

Over 18 days, daily operational expenses of GH¢33.4 million defy the GH¢100 million Parliament initially approved, raising legality and justification questions.

Criticism extends to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accused of chairing November 2023 fundraising meetings for the US$48 million, despite the nation's dire financial situation.

Meetings targeted state-owned enterprises and private companies with government contracts, implying potential conflicts of interest and transparency issues in fundraising.

Bawumias are milking Ghana with overpriced single-sourced contracts

Merely some weeks into the new year, Ablakwa recognized for his vocal critiques of the government, has once again brought attention to purported mismanagement and malfeasance within the current administration.

In a social media post shared on Friday, February 16, 2024, Ablakwa highlighted that Resources Access Limited, a company with familial ties to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, significantly benefited from the 87% non-competitive and overpriced cocoa road contracts exposed by the Auditor-General.

According to his statement, the performance audit on cocoa road construction by the Auditor-General, submitted to Parliament, shockingly revealed that an alarming 87% of cocoa road contracts since 2020 were awarded through a non-competitive process.

Additionally, some contracts were awarded at three times the actual cost, raising concerns about the lack of value for money.

Ablakwa further emphasized that the audit discovered under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, COCOBOD non-competitively awarded 266 contracts valued at an astonishing GH¢13 billion, a figure 9.9 times more than the GH¢1.3 billion budgeted for.

In his latest revelation, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that PPA documents exposed that on a single day, specifically on July 2, 2020, Resources Access Limited, owned by Abraham Bawumia, the brother of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Aneta Kaminska Bawumia, were awarded two lucrative single-sourced cocoa road contracts valued at an astounding GH¢83.7 million.

Controversial National Cathedral stalled

Okudzeto Ablakwa has hinted at disclosing more about what appears to be an exposé on the National Cathedral that has come to a halt due to financial challenges.

The MP, who has been critical of the government for what he sees as a lack of transparency said he will uncover more sickening rot on the project.

He said the government has shown a lack of transparency, underhand dealings, and a disregard for the laws of Ghana.

He releases 5 new bombshells about the National Cathedral project after a trip to the United States of America.

The project he said is incorporated in the US state of Washington DC under a different name adding that none of the respected clerics listed as members of the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral were listed in the US documents.

Pulse Ghana

Ablakwa also noted that the address of the National Cathedral project in the US is 'fraudulent', and the "consultant" who was paid $6 million does not operate from the listed address.

He disclosed that his checks have found more about the identities of the two hitherto unknown people listed on the incorporation documents of the National Cathedral project.

New BoG's new head office cost $250m – Ablakwa

The North Tongu MP released documents insisting that the original value of the planned new head office for the Bank of Ghana was about US$82m instead of the US$250m being quoted now by officials of the bank.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 17, 2023, Ablakwa revealed among others that the initial procurement processes for the new head office started.

Per the documents, the processes for the project commenced in 2020 contrary to other reports that it started under the erstwhile John Mahama government.

The BoG in response to a press statement said the new office complex was necessary principally for security and other reasons, stressing that the current location was not safe in the case of an earthquake.

$48m contract awarded by Ursula Owusu without PPA approval

Ablakwa has petitioned the World Bank over a project being rolled out by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization(MoCD) headed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

According to him, the US$ 48 million contract did not go through the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

his was after he had used the Right to Information and written to them inquiring about the situation.

The PPA in its response dated 30th June 2023 and signed by Deputy Chief Executive Kwame Prempeh per the letter shared by the North Tongu MP read: "We wish to inform you that our records do not reflect any information of the above-mentioned project."

Pulse Ghana

But Ursula Owusu-Ekuful denied and insisted that the claims leveled against her were false and asked Ablakwa to "please produce the contract you claim I signed without PPA approval."

Ablakwa drags Gabby in GH¢187m deal Kitchen exposè

NPP stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, is the latest personality to be indicted in Ablakwa's exposè on corruption.

In his latest revelation, which he calls the 'Kitchen scandal', the lawmaker alleged Otchere-Darko's involvement in a deal which cost the taxpayer, GH¢187,356,969.55.

Pulse Ghana

Taking to social media, Ablakwa claimed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's cousin managed to persuade sections of the government, including the Attorney-General's office and individuals within the Finance Ministry, to approve the massive payment to his new client, West Blue Company Limited.

Heaven scandal

In 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that Ghanaians must rise to demand an end to the pillage.

According to him, the latest exposé he titled 'THE HEAVEN SCANDAL' is an incontrovertible confirmation of the public confessions by top NPP insiders.

He said this latest exposé — The Heaven Scandal is an incontrovertible confirmation of the public confessions of these top NPP insiders but it also reflects a tragic reality about how there will be no country left if Ghanaians do not rise to demand an end to the pillage.

He added that on the blind side of Parliament and the Ghanaian people, Nana Addo and Ken Ofori Atta have approved for our prime airport lands to be handed over under the shadiest of circumstances to a company known as Heaven Builders Limited.

