The committees were composed based on the approved ratio of 138:137 members for the Majority and the Minority caucuses, respectively.

The Business Committee comprises 20 members and each caucus will have 10 members.

The 26-member Appointments Committee will also have 13 members for each caucus.

The committee recommends to Parliament for approval or persons nominated by President for appointment as Minister of State, Deputy Minister, Members of Council of State, the Chief Justice and other Justices of the Supreme Court and any other persons specified under the constitution or under any other enactment

The Standing Orders have given powers to the Committee of Selection whose Chairperson is the Speaker, to appoint the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of most Committees.

The chairs of some Committees such as the Committee of Privileges, Standing Orders Committee and Appointments Committee have been designated by the Standing Orders of the House.

Here are the members who form the Business and the Appointments committees.

Members of Business Committee

The committee will be chaired by the Leader of the Majority Group in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, with Alexander Afenyo-Markin acting as Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the committee from the Majority caucus are Frank Annor-Dompreh, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Moses Anim, Ms. Hawa Koomson, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, Joseph Kudjoe, Ms. Mavis Nkansah Boadu, and Habib Iddrisu.

Members of the NDC caucus include Haruna Iddrisu, who is the Ranking Member of the committee, and James Klutse Avedzi, who is the Deputy Ranking Member.

Other members are Mubarak-Muntaka, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ms. Dela Sowah, Rashid Pelpuo, Ms. Joycelin Tetteh, Eric Afful, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, and Adamu Ramadan.

Members of Appointments Committee

The Appointments Committee has 13 members from each caucus.

Chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, with Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the Vice-Chair, the committee includes, from the Majority Caucus, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Patrick Yaw Boamah, Dr. Mathew O. Prempeh, Henry Quartey, Bryan Acheampong, Mrs. Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful, Ms. Patricia Appiagyei, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Alhassan Tampoli and John Kumah.

The NDC caucus is led by Haruna Iddrisu as the Ranking Member and Mubarak Muntaka as the Deputy Ranking Member.

The rest are Mahama Ayariga, Sampson Ahi, Eric Opoku, Ms. Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, James Agalga, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Alhassan Suhuyini, Francis Xavier Sosu, Ms. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim and Ms. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui.