Following a call on the parties by President Nana Akufo-Addo to end the menace, the Peace Council, mediated the preliminary talks after parties after their first meeting on Tuesday, 9 April 2019.

Efforts to get the two parties to sign their road map and code of conduct in eradicating political vigilantism hit a snag when the NDC failed to sign the document.

The parties at a ceremony to sign the document, the NPP appended its signature to it, "Road map and Code of Conduct for the Eradication of Political Vigilantism in Ghana" but the NDC said other stakeholders were needed to also sign the document.

The 31-page road map has what the parties needed to do in the short, medium and long term to eradicate political vigilantism from Ghana’s political dispensation.

Moreover, a member of the NDC team, Alex Segbefia, said he was not qualified to sign the document and further argued that signing of the document was premature since it could be improved.

Here's a copy of the full document on the political vigilantism on Ghana.