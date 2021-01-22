More than sixteen ministers in his first term have been retained to continue their jobs in his second administration.

In a statement released from the presidency on Thursday, January 21, 2021, the President said he has submitted the list of names to parliament for vetting and approval.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley-Ayorkor Botchway

The list includes ministers who have maintained their portfolios and they are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Agriculture, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten for Trade and Industry, Ursula Owusu Ekuful for Communications, Ken Ofori Atta for Finance, Albert Kan Dapaah for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, Ambrose Dery for Interior, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

The rest are Kwaku Agyemang Manu for Health, Kwasi Amoako Atta for Roads and Highways, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for Transport, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for Sanitation, and Water Resources, and Ignatius Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations.

Some may ask why the President chose to keep these appointees to serve in his second term and this article, Pulse.com.gh explains and chronicled 4 why the President retained them to continue in their various portfolios.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

The president has also given the chance or elevated some to serve as substantive ministers in his second term.

The elevated nominees include; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for Education, Joseph Cudjoe for Public Enterprises, Godfred Dame for Attorney General and Minister for Justice, and Freda Prempeh – Works and Housing for Minister of State

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Agriculture

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has been retained to continue as the Minister for Agriculture.

The President earlier described him as one of his government's finest ministers.

He said Dr. Akoto has performed beyond expectations since he was appointed the Minister for Food and Agriculture in the last four years.

Dr. Akoto was perhaps maintained due to the laudable policies the Food and Agriculture Ministry had put in place to transform the sector.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah to serve as Information Minister

Among the many achievements which may have propelled Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah to be named as part of the ministers to serve in the second administration of the NPP include his active role in championing the fight for the passage of the Right to Information Bill.

He has also made tremendous inputs to the current administration by effectively communicating the government's policies and programs to Ghanaians.

Significant among some of his achievements is the refurbishment of the Press center at the Information Ministry.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta retained for Roads and Highways

In December 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tagged 2020 as the year of roads in Ghana.

According to him, his government would embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana next year, and said "Next year is the year we will adapt as the year of roads."

And the man who has led the charge in fulfillment of this mantra has been Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways.

The government constructed many roads across the country and rehabilitated dilapidated ones as well. This year also saw the opening of two major interchanges as the Obetsebi Lamptey and Pokuase Interchanges were opened to traffic.

Amoako-Atta, alongside the President, also cut sods for different road projects all over the country that will commence in 2021 which he declared as the 'Year of roads'.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu for Health

One of the Ministers that stood out in 2020 is the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

When the country was ravaged by COVID-19 in 2020, the MP for Dormaa West stood at the frontlines and made sure Ghana came up with measures to limit the spread of the virus. It was on this duty that he was diagnosed with the virus in June.

Also, the Minister was in charge of executing President Akufo-Addo's 'Agenda 111' which is to construct 111 district hospitals across the country.

He has also been appointed to continue as the Minister of Health.