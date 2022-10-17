High cost of living: Will things ever get better? — Sammy Gyamfi asks Bawumia

In a Twitter post, Sammy Gyamfi said a gallon of diesel is selling at GHS72 while the dollar is selling at GHS12.5. The cost of living keeps soaring but the braggadocios talkative and chairman of the EMT @MBawumia (Dr. Bawumia), who was once projected as the answer to all our economic woes, has gone AWOL.

Currently, fuel prices have shot up to almost GH¢16 per litre at some filling stations in the country.

A leading Oil Marketing Company, Total Energies, is selling diesel at GH¢15.99 per litre and selling petrol at GH¢13.10 per litre.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians will pay more for goods and services, as the country's inflation rate keeps soaring.

The inflation rate for September 2022 has moved to 37.2 percent from 33.9 percent recorded in August 2022.

Food inflation was 37.8% while non-food inflation was 36.8%.