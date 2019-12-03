He said he didn’t ascend the Presidency to lie, but to fulfil all the campaign promises he made during the 2016 elections.

The President made this known when he attended a durbar of chiefs and people of Ga West, Ga North and Ga Central on Monday.

President Akufo-Addo

He further assured that residents of Accra will soon have their fair share of the construction of roads.

“Everything I said I will do I am doing. I didn’t come to lie to anyone in Ghana. That is not the reason why I came but to work and transform the country with the help of my appointees,” he said.

“In 2020, all the things we need to do for the citizens to have comfort will be done. We are going to make sure inner-city roads, main trunk roads [are constructed].”

President Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day working visit to various parts of the Greater Accra Region.