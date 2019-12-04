He urged Ghanaians to renew his mandate, so that he can continue to build a solid foundation for the country.

The President made the appeal when he addressed the people of Weija Gbawe as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

According to him, his government has so far built solid foundations for the economy, health and education sectors.

Such progresses, he said, would be continued should he be handed another four-year term in 2020.

“…Four more [years] for Nana so that we can continue the foundation that we are laying for Ghana,” Nana Addo said.

“It is important that all the strong work that is going into reconstructing our economy and laying the foundation for agriculture and for industry and for our education and health system [is maintained].”

President Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day working visit to various parts of the Greater Accra Region.