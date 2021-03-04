According to him, the ruling of the apex court has set a bad precedent, especially the fact that it shielded the Electoral Commission chairperson all through the proceedings from testifying to account to Ghanaians as to how she ran the December 7 elections and how she arrived at the results declared.

“Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the Supreme Court, I disagree with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court,” Mr. Mahama said in an address to the nation on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He urged NDC supporters not to lose hope, assuring the nation that they will not resort to violence or any hostile activity to mar the peace and stability of the country.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, March 4, 2021, dismissed the election petition brought by NDC's presidential candidate in the last year’s election, saying it lacks merit.

The Supreme Court upheld the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying the petitioner failed to prove that the winner, President Akufo-Addo did not cross the constitutionally required threshold of more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast.

The ruling means President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue in office as President until his second term is over.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 51.3 percent of the valid votes, according to figures from the Electoral Commission while the petitioner, Mr. John Mahama, polled 47 percent.

Delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said: “the petition is dismissed as without merit.."