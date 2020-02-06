The actor cum politician has retorted to a comment made by his opponent on Accra based Kingdom FM last week.

Lydia Alhassan in that interview disclosed that John Dumelo only exists on social media therefore he will be rejected by the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

She said, "Politics is not about pushing trucks in the community and putting it on social media to get 1m views, most of the people are not even in the constituents some are Afghanistan and Iraq. Politics is about what you do for the grassroots and youth in the Constituency,"

But in a snide rebuttal to this jab on Twitter, the NDC aspirant said Lydia Alhassan follows him on social media and he doesn't have her time because he is strategizing to win the elections in December.

He wrote: "Yet she follows me on social media and posts when she even donates safety pins. I have a seat to win....I no get en time."

Check out Dumelo's tweet below