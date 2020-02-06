The former president said policies of the NPP government doesn't allow teachers to resent or offer different solutions.

John Mahama made this disclosure while meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT).

“We need to reform [the educational sector] in order to improve the outcomes that we get from the educations service, but in doing those reforms, you must carry everyone with you. Right now, there’s a certain tyranny in the system", he said.

"If as a headteacher you open your mouth and talk, you’ll be dismissed without going through due process. Everybody is quiet because everyone is afraid to talk."

"And so the government is just going ahead implementing and bulldozing its way through. One question you ask yourself is what is the quality of those children that are going to come out?” he questioned.

Mahama met the teachers leadership alongside the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and senior members of the party including Professor Joshua Alabi, Madam Sherry Ayittey, Moses Magbengba, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee in parliament Nortsu Kortoe.

The meeting forms part of the NDC's consultative meetings with various groupings ahead of the preparation of their manifesto for the 2020 elections.