According to them, several schools are currently on lockdown while many shops also remain closed.

This comes after the coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with at least 427 people killed and 20,000 more infected globally.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.

While other countries have taken steps to evacuate their citizens from China, the Ghana government is yet to do same.

But with the coronavirus causing a lot of fear and panic, some Ghanaians in China are calling for immediate evacuation.

Some of them who reached out to Pulse.com.gh said they are unable to move freely due to the outbreak.

Others also lamented that schools are currently closed, while things have become very expensive due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We the Ghanaians need the government to come and airlift us. Food is extremely expensive now. We aren’t getting foodstuff to even buy,” a Ghanaian student in China told Pulse Ghana on condition of anonymity.

“Now all the city schools have closed. We have been locked in our dormitories and there is no hope of the crisis ending. Other countries have airlifted their citizens, why can’t Ghana do same?”

Another Ghanaian revealed that masks for covering the nose and mouth have become very expensive in China, adding: “We are on lockdown. No car is working, shops are closed.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has allocated GHC25 million ($456,204.38) to respond to the coronavirus outbreak globally.

The Ghanaian government through its Embassy in China, has given out 50,000 RMB (estimated to be around GHC 39,500.05), to the China Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS-China) to help the affected students especially those in the virus-stricken city of Wuhan in Hubei province to buy food and medical supplies.