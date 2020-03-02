The Ghana government has already taken steps to ensure that no person infected with the Coronavirus enters the country unchecked.

The Ministry of Health has stationed health officials at the Kotoka International Airport to screen for the coronavirus.

This comes after the Coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

While masks have become the order of the day in countries where the virus is prevalent, it is currently premature for Ghanaians to tow the same line.

Coronavirus: When to wear a mask

The WHO categorically states that wearing masks alone cannot protect one against the coronavirus.

The Organisation advises that a healthy person should wear a mask “only if you are taking care of a person with suspected coronavirus infection.”

The WHO also notes that masks should only be worn “if you are coughing or sneezing.”

Also, the WHO states, that should one decide to wear a mask, “you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.”

So, from the above, it is obvious that Ghanaians should not be in a rush to wear masks, when the country has not recorded any coronavirus case yet.

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with over 2,000 killed and over 80,000 more infected.

However, the deadly virus has since spread into other countries in Asia, Europe and even Africa.

Last week, Nigeria became the first Sub-Saharan African country to record a coronavirus case.