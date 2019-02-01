Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, says she’s not bothered by threats coming from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have her removed from office.

Mrs. Mensa was last year appointed as EC Chair by President Akufo-Addo, following the dismissal of Charlotte Osei from the post.

However, the NDC has been highly critical of her tenure so far, and have consistently questioned her neutrality.

In a statement released by the party last July, the party described the EC boss as “a known pro-NPP and an avowed anti-NDC person.”

Mrs. Mensa again came under the spotlight following accusations that the voter’s register was bloated ahead of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The NDC further alleged that President Akufo-Addo appointed her to rig the 2020 elections in favour of the ruling NPP.

But reacting to these, the EC boss said she is least bothered by the tags and accusations, adding that she doesn’t lose a minute’s sleep over the NDC’s threats.

“I’m not bothered at all. I go to bed and I sleep peacefully. I don’t lose a minute’s sleep,” Mrs. Mensa told Accra-based Class FM.

“I’m bothered if there are real issues and I would spend time pondering them and trying to resolve them and, therefore, when I hear my name mentioned in the press and so on, I realise they are not real because if they are real concerns, they will be brought to my attention and we will be allowed to engage on them and we’ll talk on them,” she added.

Meanwhile, the EC Chair condemned the shooting incident which nearly marred Thursday’s by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

At least seven persons were reportedly injured after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly fired gunshots at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

“It’s unfortunate because this is just a by-election. You don’t expect to have violence in a by-election.

“It’s just a simple exercise where members of the public go to cast their vote and to exercise their franchise to elect those they will like to lead them, so, it’s not an exercise that should bring about conflict and violence, so, it’s unfortunate but we believe the police are in control,” Mrs. Mensa said.