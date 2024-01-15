I feel sorry for the next president of Ghana — Franklin Cudjoe

During an appearance on Citi TV, Cudjoe underscored the significance of judicious economic management.

He voiced his apprehensions for the forthcoming president, who will be tasked with navigating the challenges posed by the multitude of tax policies.

He said "I think it is important to be very careful how we want to deal with this economy. I pity the next president of this country because what it means is that you are going to deal with this nonsense of taxes and there will be no breathing room at all."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, earlier instructed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to collaborate with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) in implementing VAT on residential customers exceeding the specified lifeline power consumption.

Effective January 1, 2024, the GRA is tasked with overseeing the VAT implementation in accordance with Act 870, Sections 35 and 37, and the First Schedule (9).

Additionally, the GRA is directed to coordinate with ECG and NEDCO for the transfer of collected revenues as part of domestic VAT collections.