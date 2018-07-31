I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

news

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba has denied rumours that he had a political inclination when he served on the bench.

He said he heard a lot of rumours of him belonging to a particular political party, however, they are not true.

“At the beginning, people were saying because I was appointed by the NDC I was pro-NDC. When I started giving judgement against them, then I heard NDC people say I was pro-NPP. And when I gave judgement against…then you see what I mean", he said.

Justice William Atuguba retired on the 1st July 2018 after 22 years with the Judiciary. He is among the longest-serving Justices of the Supreme Court of the land.

“All I will appeal to those who thinking that way is that they should take all the judgements I have written, then try to subsume them politically they will get the answer from there,” he added.

Admitting that he does not control the opinions people have about his service to the legal fraternity, he stated, however, that if critics wish to do a proper evaluation of his work, the standard for forming an informed opinion of his work will be to read his judgements dispassionately.