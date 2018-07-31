Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares


Supreme Court Judge I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

Justice William Atuguba retired on the 1st July 2018 after 22 years with the Judiciary. He is among the longest-serving Justices of the Supreme Court of the land.

  • Published:
I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares play

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba has denied rumours that he had a political inclination when he served on the bench.

He said he heard a lot of rumours of him belonging to a particular political party, however, they are not true.

“At the beginning, people were saying because I was appointed by the NDC I was pro-NDC. When I started giving judgement against them, then I heard NDC people say I was pro-NPP. And when I gave judgement against…then you see what I mean", he said.

READ ALSO: Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo fights Atuguba

Justice William Atuguba retired on the 1st July 2018 after 22 years with the Judiciary. He is among the longest-serving Justices of the Supreme Court of the land.

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares play

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

 

“All I will appeal to those who thinking that way is that they should take all the judgements I have written, then try to subsume them politically they will get the answer from there,” he added.

Admitting that he does not control the opinions people have about his service to the legal fraternity, he stated, however, that if critics wish to do a proper evaluation of his work, the standard for forming an informed opinion of his work will be to read his judgements dispassionately.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Legal Tussle: Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss
Threat: Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand Threat Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand
Developmental Projects: NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects Developmental Projects NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects
Aftermath of Election: Lack of integrity caused NDC's defeat in 2016 Aftermath of Election Lack of integrity caused NDC's defeat in 2016
Information Bill: RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures Information Bill RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures
Without Permit: NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property

Recommended Videos

Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur
Politics: Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension Politics Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension
Political War: Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs Political War Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs



Top Articles

1 Ex-Gratia No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahamabullet
2 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
3 EC Job Akufo-Addo settled on Jean Mensa "from the very get go:" Jinaporbullet
4 Privileges Committee Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
5 Revelation Jean Mensa is related to first lady Rebecca...bullet
6 Prophesy NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassadorbullet
7 Performance Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is doing...bullet
8 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows...bullet
9 Ex-Gratia Mahama paid GH¢568,000 salary: reportbullet
10 Projects Parliament approves bauxite trade deal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

NDC Primaries I didn't dump Mahama for Bagbin - Julius Debrah
Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees
Commitment Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees
ECOWAS Summit Nana Addo attends 53rd ECOWAS summit in Togo
Power Deal VRA senior staff kick against revised AMERI power deal