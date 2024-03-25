I have the right to contest for the Ejisu parliamentary seat – Kwesi Nyantakyi

While Mr Nyantakyi expressed his belief that contesting the by-election is feasible, he also acknowledged the grieving process within the constituency due to the loss of the late Deputy Finance Minister.

During an interview in Kumasi at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team, Nyantakyi subtly revealed his intentions to participate in the Ejisu by-election once the official timetable is announced.

“The Ejisu by-election will definitely come on, but the timetable has not been published yet so we don’t know those who want to contest. Since I come from there and I have the right to contest, at the right time, we’ll see what will happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

“But at the moment, we are mourning the demise of a very dear son of the constituency. The Member of Parliament is a big loss to the constituency and let’s see what happens after the one week,” Nyantakyi stated.

He called on the rank and file to give the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia peace of mind in the selection of a running mate.

“I think it is a prerogative of the flagbearer to select the running mate, so let’s leave it to him. At the right time, he’ll do that.”