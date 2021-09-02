I intervened to save 'galamsey excavators' belonging to NPP members - John Boadu

According to him, his duty as the NPP General Secretary is not to be in the office always but also to help party members who are in dire need.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Yes, I intervened to save some excavators; that is my job."

Earlier, the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi accused John Boadu of engaging in the galamsey business.

Pulse Ghana

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining was to enrich top officials of the NPP.

Sammy Gyamfi added that the fight against the menace was coy to enrich themselves.