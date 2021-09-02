He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) falsely accused him of operating in galamsey.
I intervened to save 'galamsey excavators' belonging to NPP members - John Boadu
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has denied reports that he is involved in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.
According to him, his duty as the NPP General Secretary is not to be in the office always but also to help party members who are in dire need.
In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Yes, I intervened to save some excavators; that is my job."
Earlier, the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi accused John Boadu of engaging in the galamsey business.
He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining was to enrich top officials of the NPP.
Sammy Gyamfi added that the fight against the menace was coy to enrich themselves.
"In fact, this latest scandal is only a vindication of our long-held position that President Akufo-Addo a so-called fight against galamsey is ruse calculated to expropriate the illicit galamsey trade for NPP government officials. It is now clear that there was no fight, it was a sham, it was all a ploy, it was all 419 for top government officials to take over the galamsey business," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh