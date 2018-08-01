Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee


Corruption I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee

Obeng Adjei said his friends are now putting pressure on him to pay back the money borrowed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The District Chief Executive nominee for Berekum West, Martin Obeng Adjei, has confessed paying an amount of GH¢2,000 each to 27 assembly members to vote for him.

He admitted that he was forced to borrow the money from friends and pay because the assembly members demanded the 'bribe' as a necessity for confirming his nomination.

Obeng Adjei said his friends are now putting pressure on him to pay back the money borrowed.

READ MORE: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "I had an agreement with the assembly members and they assured me of voting for me and because I knew I wouldn’t get all that money, I went to some friends and borrowed money from them so I can pay the bribe. I was under pressure to pay because the assembly members demanded it before they vote for me."

Last week Friday, Assembly Members at the Berekum West District Assembly rejected the President's nominee, Martin Obeng Adjei after polling 12 votes representing 44.4% and 15 rejected representing 55.6%.

READ MORE: Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin

He therefore couldn’t get the 50% votes to declare him as the DCE for the Berekum West district.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Jean Mensa: New EC Chairperson to be sworn in today Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in today
Corruption Fight: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo
Unperturbed: 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah
Democracy: Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin
Agenda 2020: Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP
ECOWAS Heads: Nigeria's Buhari is new ECOWAS chairman ECOWAS Heads Nigeria's Buhari is new ECOWAS chairman

Recommended Videos

Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur
Politics: Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension Politics Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension
Political War: Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs Political War Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC bossbullet
3 EC Job Council of State approves Jean Mensa as EC chairbullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Ex-Gratia No salary from government, my wife taking care of me-...bullet
6 Prophesy NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassadorbullet
7 Privileges Committee Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy...bullet
8 Aftermath of Election Lack of integrity caused NDC's...bullet
9 Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MPbullet
10 Supreme Court Judge I had no political bias - Justice...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo
Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah
Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin
Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP
ECOWAS Heads Nigeria's Buhari is new ECOWAS chairman
Ex-Gratia Brouhaha Govt doesn’t owe Mahama ex-gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Massive Endorsement Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections
Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss
Threat Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand
Developmental Projects NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Ex-Gratia Brouhaha Govt doesn’t owe Mahama ex-gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections
Massive Endorsement Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections
Threat Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand
Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo
Developmental Projects NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects