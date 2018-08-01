news

The District Chief Executive nominee for Berekum West, Martin Obeng Adjei, has confessed paying an amount of GH¢2,000 each to 27 assembly members to vote for him.

He admitted that he was forced to borrow the money from friends and pay because the assembly members demanded the 'bribe' as a necessity for confirming his nomination.

Obeng Adjei said his friends are now putting pressure on him to pay back the money borrowed.

READ MORE: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "I had an agreement with the assembly members and they assured me of voting for me and because I knew I wouldn’t get all that money, I went to some friends and borrowed money from them so I can pay the bribe. I was under pressure to pay because the assembly members demanded it before they vote for me."

Last week Friday, Assembly Members at the Berekum West District Assembly rejected the President's nominee, Martin Obeng Adjei after polling 12 votes representing 44.4% and 15 rejected representing 55.6%.

READ MORE: Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin

He therefore couldn’t get the 50% votes to declare him as the DCE for the Berekum West district.