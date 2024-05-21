I promise to defeat corruption if elected President — Mahama

Speaking to the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, May 20, 2024, Mahama stressed that his next administration will institute measures to fight and defeat corruption.

He said "The impacts of many cases of financial malfeasance, stealing, cost inflation, sole source contracts, and projects that are funded but never completed are becoming more the norm than the exemption. Recently, MPs raised the issue of the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam [project], which was supposed to be an almost $1 billion investment."

"A contract was awarded, and $12 million was paid to the contractor for absolutely no work done. There are many cases that I could cite.

"I make a firm promise that the administration that I will lead will fight the canker of corruption and defeat it," he added.

Almost five years after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region, work on the much-touted project, which began in November 2019, is yet to progress.

The $993 million project, financed solely by the government, has been on the drawing board since the early 1960s, and the sod-cutting ceremony was thus considered historic.

Despite the government's commitment to funding the project, securing the necessary funds has proven difficult.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledged that financial constraints have been a significant hurdle.

He revealed that the Pwalugu Dam is dear to his heart, indicating that he is committed to getting it done.

However, the Bank of Ghana has clarified that payments to the contractors were authorized by the government through the Controller and Accountant General's Department.

Questions have arisen about the disbursement of funds, especially since little to no work has been done on the project sites.