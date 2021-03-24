In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 24, reacting to posters across the country endorsing him as the NPP's 2024 flagbearer, the Vice President's Office said the posters, and other associated activities, are without the consent of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

While reiterating his focus on assisting the President to achieve his vision, Dr. Bawumia also urged the rank and file of the party to also be in line and push towards the same direction with the President.

“The vice president remains focused on assisting the President in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana. This is where everybody’s focus should be,” a statement from Dr Bawumia’s office said.

Posters promoting Dr Bawumia as the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer have gone viral on social media raising concerns among some party supporters who believe he is flouting the party’s rules and regulations since the party has not opened nominations for the 2024 flagbearer race.

READ full statement below;