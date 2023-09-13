I support Bawumia now after Alan Kyeremanten’s withdrawal – Sylvester Tetteh

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana in Accra, Sylvester Tetteh said it is obvious that the NPP rank and file support the candidacy of Vice-President Bawumia and, in that light, he has decided, in consultation with his constituents, to join Team Bawumia.

Tetteh explained that as Alan is no longer in the race, he needs to make a choice among the remaining candidates. His choice, he said, is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, because he believes Bawumia will make an excellent president.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is obvious from the campaigns that we have waged – and I have engaged extensively with my constituents, people within and without, and I think I am making a firm commitment – that I will support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 4 November elections,” the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP said.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing presidential hopeful of the ruling NPP, announced his decision to pull out of the 4 November primaries in a press release dated Tuesday 5 September 2023.

The withdrawal did not surprise many because of his poor showing in the first round of voting in the primaries on 26 August, when the NPP trimmed down the number of presidential aspirants from the ten who filed to contest the primaries to five.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, came first in the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress.