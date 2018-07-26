Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin


Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin

Mr Bagbin said Charlotte Osei did not heed his advice and said she was willing to serve her country in any capacity possible.

  • Published:
play

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that he feels vindicated after President Akufo-Addo fired Charlotte Osei as Electoral Commission Chair.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, he said this is because he cautioned Mrs Osei not to accept the Electoral Commission Chair appointment.

However, she did not heed his advice and said she was willing to serve her country in any capacity possible.

READ ALSO: Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta

The Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo said he gave Mrs Osei that advise because the EC chair job “is a turf too rough” for a woman.

“If you ask Mrs Charlotte Osei, she will tell you that I advised her not to accept that position. I told her I’ve been in the game and I know it and I told her that if she had another option like going to the Supreme Court, she should rather accept that, but she told me candidly: as for her, she is available to serve the nation in any capacity, and she got there and these are the results…”

President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed Charlotte Osei as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

She was fired with 2 of her deputies. The two deputies are Mr Amadu Sulley and Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

READ ALSO: Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin

Nana Akufo-Addo took the decision after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo pursuant 146 (4) of the constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens, recommended their removal from office.

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo constituted a five-member committee to investigate the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah who is in charge of Corporate Service and Amadu Sulley, in charge of Operations as prescribed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

Even though Mrs Osei has not responded officially, her Instagram page has often been updated with statuses that seem she is not perturbed by the dismissal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Then and Now: 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story Then and Now 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story
EC Chair: EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa EC Chair EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa
Education: Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin Education Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin
Protocol: Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra Protocol Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra
Photos: All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre
Advice: Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns

Recommended Videos

Kennedy Agyapong: I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap Kennedy Agyapong I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap
EC Boss: Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies EC Boss Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies
Political News: I need more prayers to fulfill my campaign promises - Akufo-Addo Political News I need more prayers to fulfill my campaign promises - Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC bossbullet
2 Asomdwee Park Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruinsbullet
3 Ambition I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensahbullet
4 Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference...bullet
5 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of...bullet
6 EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC...bullet
7 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC...bullet
8 Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John...bullet
9 Double Intake Free SHS shift system to start in...bullet
10 New EC Chair 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Gabby Otchere-Darko
Education In Ghana Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta
We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Better Ghana We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Illegal Mining I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John
Illegal Mining Chairman Wontumi must be arrested for engaging in galamsey - Small-Scale miners