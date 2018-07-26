I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin

news

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that he feels vindicated after President Akufo-Addo fired Charlotte Osei as Electoral Commission Chair.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, he said this is because he cautioned Mrs Osei not to accept the Electoral Commission Chair appointment.

However, she did not heed his advice and said she was willing to serve her country in any capacity possible.

The Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo said he gave Mrs Osei that advise because the EC chair job “is a turf too rough” for a woman.

“If you ask Mrs Charlotte Osei, she will tell you that I advised her not to accept that position. I told her I’ve been in the game and I know it and I told her that if she had another option like going to the Supreme Court, she should rather accept that, but she told me candidly: as for her, she is available to serve the nation in any capacity, and she got there and these are the results…”

President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed Charlotte Osei as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

She was fired with 2 of her deputies. The two deputies are Mr Amadu Sulley and Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

Nana Akufo-Addo took the decision after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo pursuant 146 (4) of the constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens, recommended their removal from office.

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo constituted a five-member committee to investigate the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah who is in charge of Corporate Service and Amadu Sulley, in charge of Operations as prescribed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

Even though Mrs Osei has not responded officially, her Instagram page has often been updated with statuses that seem she is not perturbed by the dismissal.