I will be more accountable to Ghanaians if elected as President — Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, has underscored his dedication to accountability to the Ghanaian populace if elected President.

He juxtaposes his stance with that of his primary competitor, former President John Mahama, insinuating that Mahama might not prioritize such transparency.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bawumia emphasized that as a first-time presidential candidate, he would inherently feel a greater sense of responsibility towards Ghanaians, especially given his potential for reelection, unlike Mahama, who is ineligible for another term.

According to him, "Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility, and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama."

"As President, I will be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people. Mahama has just one term, and he won't return to Ghanaians to seek re-election, so he won't be as accountable," Dr. Bawumia added.

He also highlighted his commitment to fighting corruption, contrasting it with what he described as a lack of commitment from former President Mahama.

"What policies did former President Mahama initiate to fight corruption as President or Vice President? If you ask him, he cannot name one because he was not committed to fighting corruption," he noted.



