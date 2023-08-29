I will stop politics if Dr. Bawumia doesn’t become NPP’s flagbearer – Obiri-Boahen

"The Bawumia agenda and the Bawumia issue are non-negotiable. It will never happen that Bawumia will not win. No, it won't happen anywhere.

"I will stop politics if he doesn’t win because I don’t just talk… so whatever I say, don’t challenge but just accept," he said.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers, he predicted that the Vice President would win in no less than 200 of the 275 constituencies, thereby solidifying his position as the frontrunner within the NPP.

"When it comes to Ghana politics, I cannot be taken out, especially when it comes to history, because since I was born, I know the history of this country when it comes to politics. So, whatever I say, you must believe it," he asserted.

Relatedly, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus Glover, a former MP for Tema East has said that the NDC is afraid of the candidature of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Mr. Glover, Dr. Bawumia is the only candidate who can help the NPP break the eight.

Mr Glover, who is lending his support to the Vice-President, explained that: “He’s the candidate the NDC fears most, of all the 10, when you look around, when you scout around who is the most attacked candidate amongst the 10. It tells you something.

“When NDC [set] their eyes on you, consistently attacking you, then you are the one that they fear the most.”

He also stressed the involvement of Dr. Bawumia, in the NPP’s performance in the Northern Region, describing it as “phenomenal”.

“This is somebody who has sacrificed so much for the country, I’m not saying the others haven’t sacrificed but when you look at the individual contribution, look at the days of the Supreme Court...I think that he has done his best.

He added: “He [Dr Bawumia] has defended this party, he has sacrificed for this party, he is the candidate that the NDC fears so much.”