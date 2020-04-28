The actor turned politician posits that he has no reason to quit politics if he loses his first official national campaign.

Citing the resilience of politicians like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Dumelo said it is important to keep trying in life.

“If you look at the Late Former President John Evans Atta Mills, he lost two times before he won finally. The current President, Akufo-Addo, lost two times and won on the third time.

John Dumelo

“The fact that you lose an election doesn’t mean you should give up. You have to keep trying and learn from your mistakes and eventually, victory will be yours,” John Dumelo said on Kasapa Entertainment.

When asked about his acting career if he wins the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, Dumelo replied, “I’ll not give up on acting if I’m voted to represent my people in Parliament.”

John Dumelo’s acting career can be described as fruitful and fulfilled judging from the number of movies he has acted in both Ghana and Nigeria since he came into the limelight in 2008.