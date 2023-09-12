I won’t step down for any candidate – Kennedy Agyapong declares

In a report by Ghanaweb, Kennedy Agyapong is quoted as saying that the unity of the NPP going into the 2024 general elections will depend how the flagbearer primaries are organized.

"I am not going to step down for anybody, when you win, then you win, so all of us, if we have to come together, then we come together. But coming together will depend on how we will conduct this November 4th election because how they treated all of us on the 26th, I think it is not proper."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

Earlier, the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong had debunked rumours that he will step down from the race.

A statement issued by the team on Thursday, September 7 said “Our attention has been drawn to a rumor making the rounds, particularly on social media that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong will soon be announcing his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Presidential primaries scheduled for November 4 this year.

“The rumor comes in the wake of the withdrawal of Honorable John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the race on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to state unequivocally that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong is committed to staying in the race, and at no point has he contemplated withdrawing from the contest.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.