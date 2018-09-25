Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda


Political Violence IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda

Dauda is accused of inciting violence from supporters of the NDC against their political opponents in the Brong Ahafo Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda play

IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda

The Inspector General of Police, David Apeatu has ordered for the arrest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

The order, according to reports was issued on Monday evening.

Confirming the incident, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Dauda was ordered to report himself to the police when he gets to Accra.

“The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander has directed him to hand himself to the IGP when he arrives in Accra. The violence in the area is as a result of the NPP bussing non-indigenes to register in the area which has consistently been resisted by the NDC”, Nketia said.

READ ALSO: NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6

Dauda is accused of inciting violence from supporters of the NDC against their political opponents in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Nketia also said: "Armed policemen stormed there at 2 am dawn to arrest him. He called the Regional Police Commander who also informed him that the IGP gave the order but he also indicated that Speaker of Parliament has recalled the house and he was on his way to attend parliamentary proceedings”.

Collins Dauda play

Collins Dauda

 

Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, indicated that there was violence at the registration centre for which reason the Inspector General of Police directed that he should be arrested.

But in a defiant mood, he said: "We sit in our region and they go and bus people to come and register under your jurisdiction. It started in 2008 and that is the underlining cause of the recurring violence with some persons taking advantage to engage in robbery”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Self-appraisal: I've created resilient, robust economy for Ghanaians - Nana Addo Self-appraisal I've created resilient, robust economy for Ghanaians - Nana Addo
Video: You will reap 100 folds even in the midst of hardship - Mahama to Christians Video You will reap 100 folds even in the midst of hardship - Mahama to Christians
Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
Foreign Aid: China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour
Donor Support: ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufour Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufour
Economic Challenges: Ghanaians living in difficulty – Nana Addo admits Economic Challenges Ghanaians living in difficulty – Nana Addo admits

Recommended Videos

Politics: Parliament recalled for 5-day emergency sitting Politics Parliament recalled for 5-day emergency sitting
World Ranking: Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity World Ranking Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Politics: None of the MPs in parliament is sensible - Odike Politics None of the MPs in parliament is sensible - Odike



Top Articles

1 Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integritybullet
2 Difficult Times Ghanaians are starving to death under Nana Addo -...bullet
3 Excuses Evil spirits are behind the hardships Ghanaians are facing -...bullet
4 Special Prosecutor Amidu turns down petition to open criminal...bullet
5 NPP General Secretary We need not less than 40 years to...bullet
6 Hard Times Ghana is not in crisis - Nana Addo tells criticsbullet
7 Controversial StarTimes Deal Ursula Owusu speaks for the...bullet
8 Comparisons Ghanaians are better off under NPP - Bawumiabullet
9 Diplomacy President Akufo-Addo leaves for Mali; UN...bullet
10 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
3 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

Controversial StarTimes Deal It'll be dangerous to mortgage our communication unit to the Chinese - MP
I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Presidential Hopeful I'm NDC's and Ghana's messiah - Spio Garbrah
You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes deal – Govt tells GIBA
Ghana-China Relations You can’t dictate to us on StarTimes deal – Govt tells GIBA
Drugs NACOB busts two for allegedly transporting narcotics
X
Advertisement