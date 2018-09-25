IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda

news

The Inspector General of Police, David Apeatu has ordered for the arrest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

The order, according to reports was issued on Monday evening.

Confirming the incident, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Dauda was ordered to report himself to the police when he gets to Accra.

“The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander has directed him to hand himself to the IGP when he arrives in Accra. The violence in the area is as a result of the NPP bussing non-indigenes to register in the area which has consistently been resisted by the NDC”, Nketia said.

Dauda is accused of inciting violence from supporters of the NDC against their political opponents in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Nketia also said: "Armed policemen stormed there at 2 am dawn to arrest him. He called the Regional Police Commander who also informed him that the IGP gave the order but he also indicated that Speaker of Parliament has recalled the house and he was on his way to attend parliamentary proceedings”.

Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, indicated that there was violence at the registration centre for which reason the Inspector General of Police directed that he should be arrested.

But in a defiant mood, he said: "We sit in our region and they go and bus people to come and register under your jurisdiction. It started in 2008 and that is the underlining cause of the recurring violence with some persons taking advantage to engage in robbery”.