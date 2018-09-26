IGP shakes up Police Service

news

David Asante Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police has conducted a massive personnel shake-up in the administration of the Ghana Police Service.

This shake-up has seen the appointment of a deputy IGP, a development that hasn't happened in a number of years.

The Police administration appointed the Director General of Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP),Mr Oppong Boanuh as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police(IGP).

The position of the Deputy IGP has been vacant for some years now after the last Deputy IGP, Elizabeth Mills-Robertson was promoted as acting IGP during late President J.E.A. Mills’ era.

The Deputy IGP position which is part of the Police Service Regulations under CI 76, has been vacant for many years.

Other Director Generals who have been reshuffled are COP, Mr Prosper K. Agblorh, who has been made the Director General of Legal and Prosecution.

COP, Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye is moving from the PIPS to Research and Planning whilst COP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare is moving to Welfare.

Check out the full statement from the Police Service