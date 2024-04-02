I’ll accept the role of Sports Minister if NPP wins 2024 elections – Nyantakyi

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Kwesi Nyantakyi also said that he will contest as a parliamentary aspirant on the ticket of the NPP in the upcoming Ejisu by-elections.

“When the NPP comes to power and decides to appoint me as a Sports Minister, I may consider it. If it’s the NDC then it will be difficult.”

The football administrator admitted that he was wrong to have named them during his discussion with investigators disguised as Arab investors.

“I admit I was wrong to mention the President and his vice in that incident. I am sorry and I hope they forgive me,” Nyantakyi said on Onua TV, as quoted by Joy Sports.

Pulse Ghana

“When I met the so-called Sheikh Al-Thani, I suggested to him that he needed to give money to the President and his vice. I was wrong at the time and I should not have said that. I regret those comments and I hope all including the Ministers I mentioned can forgive me.”

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

