He said he will lead the party to win the 2024 elections and make history as the only political party to win three consecutive elections in the 4th Republic.
I’ll break the 8 for the NPP – Dr. Bawumia
The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed optimism in his quest to make history for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.
Speaking with supporters of the NPP in Hohoe, Dr. Bawumia said he will contest the flagbearership primaries and win.
“I want you to know that I appreciate your support. We are going to break the 8. First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do,” he said.
A group known as the ‘Bawumia Fan Club’ on May 26, picked up the presidential nomination forms for the Vice President.
The group led by its founder, Ntim Jakari said Dr Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party break the 8 and retain power in the 2024 elections. The group subsequently paid the GH¢50,000 nomination fee on behalf of the flagbearer hopeful.
While in the Volta Region, the Vice President also said the government is planning to replace textbooks with laptops for senior high school students.
Dr. Bawumia said textbooks and other teaching and learning materials would be installed on the laptops to be used during lessons.
He further noted that the initiative will be implemented before the end of 2023.
“If this country must move forward in the right direction, we must invest in education which is the only platform for preparing nation builders for tomorrow.
“The Minister for Education has also assured me that this year, we’ll start the replacement textbooks with laptops that have textbooks embedded in Senior high Schools,”
The program was meant to give Senior High School teachers modern materials to facilitate teaching and learning and as of December 11, 2021, Ghana Education Service reported that 80% of laptops meant for teachers had been distributed.
