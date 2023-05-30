I’ll break the 8 for the NPP – Dr. Bawumia

Speaking with supporters of the NPP in Hohoe, Dr. Bawumia said he will contest the flagbearership primaries and win.

“I want you to know that I appreciate your support. We are going to break the 8. First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do,” he said.

A group known as the ‘Bawumia Fan Club’ on May 26, picked up the presidential nomination forms for the Vice President.

The group led by its founder, Ntim Jakari said Dr Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party break the 8 and retain power in the 2024 elections. The group subsequently paid the GH¢50,000 nomination fee on behalf of the flagbearer hopeful.

While in the Volta Region, the Vice President also said the government is planning to replace textbooks with laptops for senior high school students.

Dr. Bawumia said textbooks and other teaching and learning materials would be installed on the laptops to be used during lessons.

He further noted that the initiative will be implemented before the end of 2023.

“If this country must move forward in the right direction, we must invest in education which is the only platform for preparing nation builders for tomorrow.

“The Minister for Education has also assured me that this year, we’ll start the replacement textbooks with laptops that have textbooks embedded in Senior high Schools,”