I'll bring more ideas to benefit Ghanaians so ignore Mahama's 24-hour economy — Bawumia

Addressing party supporters in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia asserted that Mahama’s economic strategies have consistently fallen short and that true economic transformation requires more creative thinking.

"This is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought; it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through, so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.

"The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr. Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama said the 24-hour economy is one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election. He argues that such a policy would help boost economic growth and create jobs.

He pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

He said the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.