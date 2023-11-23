He, therefore, called the proposed 24-hour economy policy ill-conceived and lacking in innovation.
I'll bring more ideas to benefit Ghanaians so ignore Mahama's 24-hour economy — Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has once again charged Ghanaians to ignore the 24-hour economy proposal by the flabearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.
Recommended articles
Addressing party supporters in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia asserted that Mahama’s economic strategies have consistently fallen short and that true economic transformation requires more creative thinking.
"This is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought; it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through, so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.
"The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr. Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon," he said.
Mahama said the 24-hour economy is one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election. He argues that such a policy would help boost economic growth and create jobs.
He pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.
He said the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.
According to him, an NDC government will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh