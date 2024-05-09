I’ll build Islamic Colleges of Education when I become President – Bawumia

Addressing Imams in Sunyani as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region, Dr. Bawumia said at least three Islamic Colleges of Education will be established in the Northern, Middle, and Coastal belts.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to build colleges of education in Islam should he win the 2024 general elections.
“What we want to do is to build Islamic Colleges of Education. That is what we want to focus on the next face of Zongo a development fund. If we get one in the North and get one in the middle and coastal belts. We have helped Ghana Muslim’s mission to get accreditation for the College of Education at Beposo. So I also want to help build at least three colleges of Education to help Arabic Education in Ghana”.
He said the NPP has demonstrated commitment to the development of Zongo communities through the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund which has funded over 200 projects in Zongo communities across the country.
Touching on his Presidential ambition, Dr. Bawumia said many people doubted that a Muslim could be elected as a Presidential candidate in NPP but it happened.
“My election as flagbearer of NPP is historic. It has never happened in Ghana. Many people doubted that a Muslim could be a Presidential candidate but I said it is possible” Said Dr. Bawumia
He added ” I want to become President for all to benefit. At first, those of us from the North thought we had been sidelined in the country’s governance. That’s why when I became Vice President I advocated for Zongo development fund”.
