I’ll build Islamic Colleges of Education when I become President – Bawumia

“What we want to do is to build Islamic Colleges of Education. That is what we want to focus on the next face of Zongo a development fund. If we get one in the North and get one in the middle and coastal belts. We have helped Ghana Muslim’s mission to get accreditation for the College of Education at Beposo. So I also want to help build at least three colleges of Education to help Arabic Education in Ghana”.

He said the NPP has demonstrated commitment to the development of Zongo communities through the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund which has funded over 200 projects in Zongo communities across the country.

Touching on his Presidential ambition, Dr. Bawumia said many people doubted that a Muslim could be elected as a Presidential candidate in NPP but it happened.

“My election as flagbearer of NPP is historic. It has never happened in Ghana. Many people doubted that a Muslim could be a Presidential candidate but I said it is possible” Said Dr. Bawumia