I’ll never quit the NPP flagbearer race for anyone – Kennedy Agyapong

He said this when he received his nomination forms at his Kencity Office.

The forms were presented to him by his campaign manager, Mr. Kwame Owusu who was accompanied by some high-profile members of the campaign.

Receiving the forms at brief ceremony, Mr. Agyapong expressed his gratitude to the team for going according to his wishes.

He noted that the picking of the nomination forms should put to rest all speculations on whether he was contesting on working for somebody.

Mr. Agyapong said: “I think this should inform everybody that I am not working for anybody and I want to assure you that I am going all out till the end.”

In a recent interview, Kennedy Agyapong said his track record of being an employer and a businessman puts him ahead of the pack.

Speaking on a campaign tour in Asawase in the Ashanti Region, the maverick politician said most of the other aspirants rely on government freebies.

He stated that he has employed over seven thousand Ghanaians, unlike his competitors who depend on the government for everything.

"One day we went to Odotobri, and a young man came to me with his certificates. He had a Master's Degree in Finance, and for eight years, he was unemployed, while my kids have completed school and have companies negotiating salaries with them. Despite my influence, I am unable to provide jobs for the youth of this country.