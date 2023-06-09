I'll not use government resources to run my campaign — Alan Kyerematen

According to him, if elected as flagbearer and subsequently President of Ghana, he will adopt what he describes as the people's government.

Speaking at the official launch of the Alan Cash Donation Platform to facilitate his bid to lead the party in the 2024 general elections, he indicated that he is particular about partnering with people who believe in his dream to retain power.

He stated that since he was ready to contest as flagbearer for the NPP, he, first of all, deserted his position to look for money and even support from his supporters to campaign.

He said "If you're doing politics, it's not all about money but money is included. I'll not use government resources to do politics. So I said when I wanted to be President, I resigned to look for my money to do politics."

So far, 10 people have picked up forms to contest in the NPP flagbearership race in November 2023.

The front-runners in the race are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong, the MP of Assin North Central.

Others include Joe Ghartey, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

