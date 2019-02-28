He said all the things he said about the former president during the NDC flagbearer primaries were just campaign tactics and that he has no bad blood with Mahama.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Bagbin said, "we are politicians and you have to be in this game for some time to know that anything is possible. Particularly in African because there is so much uncertainty”.

Babgbin also said the election is over and it behooves on every NDC member to get behind the flagbearer for an emphatic victory in 2020.

“The ultimate aim is to get the NDC back to power in 2020 to try and improve on governance in Ghana. I called the former President and congratulated him and we had a chat on how to strategize to bring the NDC back to power. You will see me working very hard with JM to wrestle power from the NPP”, he said.

“And so, as you go round trying to show who is a better candidate you will definitely disagree with the other contestant… Anytime you disagree, people say you are a critic and sometimes they even say that it is an attack on the person but that is what democracy is about. That is what competition is about", he added.

“But, at the end of the day he knows me very well and he has worked with me for a long time and he knows I don’t harbour ill-will or hatred and so he knew that what I only criticised to improve. So, he was quite receptive, we had a good chat and we know that with that culture we could do more for the party and this country”, he disclosed.