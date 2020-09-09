The president said he didn't enter into politics to deceive and that his track record in the last four years has shown his integrity.

On a working visit to the Bono East Region, Nana Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to believe in him and give him their mandate in the December 7 polls.

According to him, “The most important thing I want to say is that I want Ghanaians to know I didn’t become President to deceive anybody. When I made my promises during my run for the presidency, the opposition said I couldn’t do what I had promised and that I was deceiving Ghanaians because they don’t have the vision, they don’t have the understanding of how to do things."

“Everything I wanted to do in education, industry, agriculture, each one of the policies they said we couldn’t do it and it was misplaced, but Ghanaians have realised I came to tell the truth, I came to help the nation to prosper and that is exactly what we are doing now."

“I want the Ghanaian people to understand that Akufo-Addo is a truthful person and he is a man of his words and, so, they should trust me.

“I’ll not drive the country into a ditch, on the contrary, I want to take the country to a good place”.

Nana Akufo-Addo said these in an interview on Techiman-based Classic FM.

As part of the tour, the president yesterday cut the sod for the upgrading of the Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwo Krom road in the Bono East region.

The sod-cutting ceremony took place in Atebubu on day one of the President’s two-day tour of the Bono East region.

Speaking to the Chiefs and people of Atebubu, Nana Akufo-Addo explained that the purpose of his visit was to ascertain issues at hand for himself and monitor on-going projects.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that the completion of the road of the Atebubu-Kwame-Danso road which is in the deplorable state is top on the agenda of his government.