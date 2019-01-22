He also said reports that he intends to form a new political party after ditching the NDC are not true.

“I’ve not come across anything like a Pick-Up or a Land Cruiser, there is nothing like that. I’ve not even held a discussion with any of those personalities in relation to NDC generally, let alone the formation of a political party", he said on Class FM.

A newspaper publication last week alleged that Dr. Kunbuor and three other elders of the NDC have been meeting to conspire and form a new party.

“I can say for the past two to three months, I can’t remember even attending any meeting at all apart from academic meetings in Legon, so, I found the publication very strange", he denied.

“I don’t think so, and I haven’t said so, and I think once I identify the publishers of this type of fabrication, this is not a lawless country, it is a country governed by rules and it’s a country that protects everybody’s privacy and reputation and there are enough rules that guide us and there are available remedies for that and those particular channels will be explored in this particular matter", Dr. Kunbuor said.