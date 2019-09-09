Speaking at the 2019 annual general conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Takoradi, Nana Addo denied the claims that he was shielding corrupt officials in his administration.

Nana Addo on corruption

"It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January, 2017. If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations," he said.

He stated that the "orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption”, the President had a simple answer for them.

"It will not work. I did not come into public life to enrich myself."

He has thus urged Ghanaians to help him in the fight against corruption.

He said he is "committed to fighting corruption, not just in words, but, more importantly, in deeds" and stated that he will protect the public purse.

Nana Addo committed to protect the public purse

He also charged the media to desist from the unethical practice of misinformation and learn to retract and apologize for wrong publications.

"The response is often a refusal to apologize or sweep it under the carpet and move on to the next big story," he said.